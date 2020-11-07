Service crew worker learns to juggle her online classes and work

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A service crew worker from Cebu City shows everyone that nothing can beat hard work and determination in achieving ones’ dreams.

The 20-year-old Joyce Baluran shares how she gets to attend her online classes while on duty as a service crew worker in one of Cebu’s fast-food chains.

It was on November 4, when her classmate Joressa Therese Rabusa posted on Facebook her appreciation for Baluran’s hard work in balancing work and her studies.

In her post, she said “Flexing my classmate who is super hardworking. Attending class while working.”

The post has already garnered 169 shares as of Saturday, November 7.

Baluran told CDN Digital in an interview that she was allowed by their manager to attend this class on that day because there were still quite a few customers during that time.

“I am so thankful that the manager understands my situation and to the other working students in our branch, they prioritize our needs and in return, we do the best we can to serve our customers as well,” she said.

Baluran is a third-year student taking up Bachelor of Early Childhood Education and dreams to become a teacher someday.

Her drive to finish school is to help her family especially her parents who sacrificed a lot for her and her two siblings.

“My mother is a housewife and my father works as a driver or a “kargador” in Tabo-an and I am so proud of him, and this is my way of thanking him by studying hard,” she added.

Baluran looks forward to becoming a teacher in the near future and to slowly give her family the life they deserves.

For now she is happy to have juggled work and school all thanks to her classmates, teachers, and most especially her co-workers and manager for their constant support. /dbs