Construction worker dies after falling from 33rd floor of skyrise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A construction worker in Barangay Apas, Cebu City died on Saturday afternoon, November 7, after falling from the 33rd floor of a skyrise.

Initial report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) identified the victim as Richard Andales, 28, of Sierra Bullones town in Bohol province.

Andales was a mason working on the 33rd floor of a residential skyrise being constructed along India Street in I.T. Park, Barangay Apas.

Quoting accounts from the site’s safety officer, identified as Jinaldo Teodoro, investigations showed that shortly before the victim’s death, a cement mixer right beside him began pouring cement. As a result, he was sideswiped and fell off the building.

CCDRRMO reported to have received the alert at 1:05 p.m. and arrived at the scene 25 minutes later or at 1:30 p.m. However, Andales was declared dead on the spot due to the impact from the fall. /dbs