Angry kin of Neca Denise Lagria confronts man who killed her

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Bahala na lang unta tog imong gitulis, wa lang unta nimo gipatay.”

(You could just have robbed her, you did not have to kill her.)

This was message of the Lagria family to the man accused of killing their youngest family member, Neca Denise.

The woman, fondly called by her family as Denise, lost her life at only 22-years-old.

A surge of emotions swept over the Lagria family when they finally met face to face with suspect, Godufredo Quiloan Bropal, during a press conference on Thursday, November 21.

Denise’s father and three older sisters were present during the confrontation while her mother stayed home as she was feeling under the weather.

Suspect admits to crime

During the press conference, Bropal admitted that he strangled Lagria to death as she was sitting on the front seat of the jeepney he was driving last Tuesday, November 19.

Lagria, who was on her way to work at a restaurant in Mandaue City, boarded the suspect’s jeepney near her house in Brgy. Yati, Liloan at past 3:00 a.m.

Around three hours later, her dead body was found near the seawall at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

In just 48 hours, local authorities managed to apprehend Bropal, who was tagged as the primary suspect.

Faced with the questioning of the victim’s family, Bropal confessed to strangling the woman to death because she bit off half of his tongue after he forcefully kissed her.

He claimed that he did not have romantic feelings for the victim and that it was not his intention to kill her.

Suspect apologizes to victim’s kin

Bropal also apologized to Denise’s kin and said that he regretted his actions.

“Pasayloa lang gani ko. Mao mangayo kog pasaylo ninyo kay sakit na kay akong dila,” he said.

(Forgive me. That is why I am asking for forgiveness to you because my tongue really hurts.)

One of Denise’s sisters, however, said that she did not feel that imprisonment would be enough for Bropal.

“Para nako, dili ni enough iyang pagkapriso. Gipatay niya akong manghod, dapat mamatay sad ni siya…Giwa niya akong manghod, dako kay to siyag katabang sa amoa,” she said.

(For mer, having him in prison is not enought. He killed my younger sibling, then he should also die…he let my sister be gone from us, she (her sister) was a big help to us.)

The bereaved family burst into tears as they repeatedly questioned Bropal on why he felt the need to end Denise’s life.

“Bahala na lang unta tog imong gitulis, wa lang unta nimo gipatay,” they said.

(You could just have robbed her, you did not have to kill her.)

Thanked authorities for swift arrest of suspect

The Lagria family also expressed their satisfaction with Bropal’s swift arrest.

They told authorities that they hoped that Bropal would stay in prison for a long time in order for him to pay for what he did and refrain from hurting anybody else.

Denise’s other sister said that while Bropal would be left rotting in jail, they would leave the judgement for his punishment to the Lord.

“Dili naman mabalik ang kinabuhi sa akong manghod, Ginoo na lang gyud mag-igo nimo nga imong gi ing ana akong manghod. Bisag unsaon man namog wild diri, wala naman gyud mi mahimo. Sakit lang pero sige lang, wala na gyud mi mahimo,” she said.

(My younger sister could never be returned to life. We will leave what you did to my younger sister to God. Because, however, we go wild here, there’s nothing we can do [to bring her back to life]. It is painful, but we really cannot do anything.)

The victim’s father also thanked the personnel of the Mambaling Police Station for solving the case of his daughter’s death in only a few days.

In an interview with reporters, the family’s patriarch shared his wish for Neca Denise to rest in peace as they are close to giving her the justice she deserves.

As of this writing, Bropal remained detained at the Mambaling Police Station’s custodial facility pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

*CDN Digital has opted not to reveal the first names of Neca Denise’s immediate family members to respect their privacy and time for grieving.

