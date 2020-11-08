In Photos: Minglanilla cops nab 28 quarantine violators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Minglanilla town rounded up on Saturday, November 7, a total of 28 individuals for violation quarantine protocols.

The violators were arrested while loitering along Gullas Drive in Barangay Tunghaan, said an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of the Minglanilla Police Station.

“Ang mga nasikop naglaroy-laroy nga oras na sa curfew, walay facemask ug wala na mag obserbar sa social distancing,” the advisory reads.

(Those who were arrested were found loitering in violation of the town’s curfew and were not wearing face masks and observing social distancing.)

Violators were made to pay a fine of P500 each before they were released to their respective families, the police station’s advisory added.

Police Captain Arvin Hosmillo, the town’s police chief, is again reminding Minglanilla residents that the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease is a “shared responsibility” thus the need to observe health and safety protocols.

Below are photos grabbed from the FB page of the Minglanilla Police Station: