Only 35 new cases in Cebu City during 1st week of November

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City had a good start this November with only 35 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported during the first seven days of the month.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), compiled by CDN Digital, also showed single-digit cases reported for six straight days, from Nov. 1 to 6, the lowest that the city has had since June.

On Nov. 2, DOH reported only one new case here.

As of November 7, the regional health office reported that a total of 9,455 of the city’s 10,296 confirmed cases have already recovered from their infection.

This increased the city’s recovery rate to at least 92 percent from the 91 percent that was reported in October.

From November 1 to November 7, DOH-7 reported a total of 21 additional recoveries here.

However, the city logged two new COVID-19-related deaths on November 4, increasing its death toll to 680 or a case fatality rate of 6.6 percent.

Cebu City, whose modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended until November 30, is currently monitoring 161 active cases or patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2. / dcb