Intimate wedding can be perfect in the new normal

A group of creatives shows how a wedding should be held in the new normal

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you getting married anytime soon?

Planning a wedding can be really frustrating and stressful especially if it is a big one.

And as we enter the new normal, it is time to let go of the old and embrace the new.

A group of Cebu-based creatives organized a photoshoot highlighting a beautiful intimate wedding.

Read: Cebu nominated as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

Alnair Agujar, one of the people behind the shoot called Coastal Nomad, shared with CDN Digital the idea behind the shoot.

“As the world slowly embraces to a new normal, celebrations turn more intimate than ever. Intimate weddings allow people to focus on the real reason for the celebration to shine through — LOVE,” he said.

Together with his team of creatives, from Chasing Perfection Events and Styles, photos from Ed Durano video from Jubert Valmores Films and Stills, makeup by Joel Sarimos, and the wedding gown by Mikhail Achas, the shoot turned out to be a stunner.

Read: Filipino-inspired prenup shoot in Cebu is getting online attention

The feels of saying your I Dos by the beach together with your closest family and friends was made possible by this group of creatives.

“When an event is stripped off the grand staircase and shimmering lights, this is what remains. And this is what we want to highlight, being able to focus on your nearest and dearest, no fuss, no-frills, and just enjoying the milestone,” he added.

Here are some of the photos from the shoot:

The new normal might be good for us as we can finally focus on what marriage is all about, love and commitment. /dbs