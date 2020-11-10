Mandaue police believes drug supplier is behind killing of man inside taxicab

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Investigators of Police Station 3 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) are suspecting that a supplier of illegal drugs is behind the killing of a 20-year-old man in barangay Canduman in Mandaue City.

Nico Nino Perez, a resident of Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City, was shot dead while inside a taxicab at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Perez just posted bail and was with his mom when he was shot by still unidentified assailants at the Cebu North Road. His mom was wounded in the incident.

According to Police Corporal Glenn Bordalba, investigator of the case, the most significant motive they could link to the killing of Perez was his involvement in illegal drugs.

Perez was said to have been arrested last Saturday, November 7, in Barangay Danglag in the neighboring town of Consolacion. Perez was not the main subject of the buy-bust. The subject was killed in the operation.

Bordalba said that the source of Perez’ drugs may be behind the killing.

“Basig na kuyawan kung kinsa man ang tagi-iya aning butang, na kulbaan basi mo storya so mao ni nga gi birahan,” said Bordalba.

(Maybe whoever was the owner [of the illegal drugs] got scared that the victim might talk [to the police] maybe that’s why he was shot.)

However, Bordalba said that they are not discounting other possibilities, especially since they have yet to gather information from the family, who as of the moment, refused to answer to any police inquiries.

Bordalba said that they understand the decision of the family, given that they just lost a member in a brutal way.

What the police could do now, according to Bordalba, is to acquire closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from establishments near the area of the shooting to try to get a clearer look at how the incident happened. This is because witnesses have different versions of how the shooting happened.

Bordalba said it was unclear whether the lone gunman was on board a motorcycle or boarded a different vehicle.

