BOC Port of Cebu destroys P374 M worth of smuggled cigarettes
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu has destroyed P374 million worth of smuggled cigarettes following the seizure of eight containers of the illegal items in the past months.
The eight containers of smuggled counterfeit cigarettes were apprehended in joint anti-smuggling operations of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), X-Ray Inspection Project Team (XIP), and the Assessment Division.
The BOC seized these illegal cigarettes in various interceptions on July, August, and September 2020, shipped in mostly from China.
“Our standing order from Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero is to speedily dispose of seized goods to prevent port congestion, avoid pilferage, and generate additional revenues for the government,” said Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.
