BOC Port of Cebu intercepts cigarette smuggling attempt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu intercepted once again two containers of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated street value of P88.1 million.

The smuggled cigarettes from China arrived at the port on August 8 and 13, 2020, transported in separate shipments declared to contain umbrellas and pieces of various home furniture.

Based on the Inward Foreign Manifest, the shipments were consigned to GRR Trading—the same importer whose recent shipments of misdeclared articles were previously seized by the port after being found to contain master cases of cigarettes.

A coordinated profiling analysis conducted by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP) identified the containers for issuance of Pre-Lodgement Control Orders (PLCOs).

Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza immediately issued PLCOs against the shipments on August 28, 2020.

On September 1, 2020, inspections on the containers yielded 851 master cases of “Mighty” cigarettes while 911 master cases of “Mighty”, “Fort”, and “Marvel” cigarettes were found inside the second container estimated to have a total street value of P88.1 Million.

Assigned Customs Examiners Alfredo Regidor Jr. and Rochelle Arante conducted separate 100 percent physical examination together with the representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Coast Guard, Chamber of Customs Brokers Inc.—Cebu Chapter, and other agencies.

District Collector Mendoza has issued Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the shipments for violation of Section 1113 (f), (i), and (l) of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act on 02 September 2020.

The BOC said that these strings of unsuccessful smuggling attempts are the result of heightened border protection measures placed by the Bureau to thwart individuals from taking advantage of the pandemic. /bmjo