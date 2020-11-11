Cebu City police disperse crowd gathering for shoe store’s 11.11 sale

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were able to disperse at least 1,000 individuals who gathered for a sale at a shoe store along Sanson Road in Barangay Lahug here on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the intelligence unit of the CCPO, said that the policemen were able to disperse the crowd at past 9 a.m. after receiving reports that health protocols were being violated.

Based on initial investigation, people started to line up at the store’s area since 3 a.m. after seeing the announcement of the shop’s sale online.

Caballes said the shop owners, when asked, told the police they did not expect that their sale would attract that much people.

“They were only supposed to cater 150 persons for the whole day. But the crowd started to line up at 3 in the morning when the store opens at 9 a.m.,” said Caballes.

Upon the arrival of the police and other government agencies, Caballes said that it was discovered that the shop did not have a special permit to hold a sale for their products.

Caballes said that the liabilities of the establishment owners will be discussed between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Cebu City Government.

Caballes, meanwhile, urged establishment owners who plan to offer sales to coordinate with the government for necessary permits. He also urged them to ask police assistance in case there will be an unexpected surge in the number of people.

