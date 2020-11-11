Talisay couple’s argument ends in tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A heated argument between a husband and his wife ended in tragedy.

Reports from the Talisay City Police Station said that security guard Sofiolito Caramat Jr. killed his wife, Floramae, just outside of their home in Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City, before he also ended his life at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

Both were already dead when emergency responders reached their home 25 minutes later.

Police suspect that jealousy could have led to the couple’s tragic end.

The initial investigation by the Talisay City police showed that the couple had been constantly fighting in the last four years because of Sofiolito’s suspicions on his wife’s alleged involvement with another man.

A witness had told police investigators that he would normally hide the couple’s children at his house every time that they would fight.

“The suspect (Sofiolito) arrived at their house at 7 in the evening, angrily shouting at his wife for some reason,” the police report said.

It also quoted a witness who said that he heard the victim scream while she was running outside of their house. The report said that the witness tried to stop Sofiolito from chasing Floramae and pointing his service firearm at her.

However, Sofionito still managed to shoot Floramae.

“The suspect then went inside [their house] and a single burst of gunfire was [again] heard,” the police report said. / dcb

————–

Those who are facing personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Established in Cebu, Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention.

Anyone in Central Visayas who is experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach them through their hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.