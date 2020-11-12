Ulysses gains even more strength on its 3rd landfall over Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses continued to gain strength even as it made its third landfall over General Nakar in northern Quezon province early Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Its maximum sustained winds went up to 155 kph with a gustiness reaching up to 255 kph and it sped up to 20 kph as it moved west-northwest.

It was predicted to cut through Central Luzon, moving to within 100 km north of Metro Manila.

Earlier, Pagasa warned that its eyewall might pass through Metro Manila, bringing its strongest winds and rains.

The typhoon had made two landfalls, first over Patnanungan, an island town in Quezon, at around 10:30 p.m., and then over Burdeos, a coastal town on Polillo Island, at 11:20 p.m.

It’s expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning.

The following areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, where wind speeds may range from 121 kph to 170 kph:

• the southern portion of Quirino — Maddela, Nagtipunan

• the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya — Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur

• Pangasinan

• Central Luzon — Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan

• Metro Manila

• Calabarzon (except some areas in Quezon) — Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas

• the northern and central portions of Quezon — Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Atimonan, Plaridel, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Tayabas City, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, and Polillo Islands

• the western portion of Camarines Norte — Labo, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena

The following areas were placed under Signal No. 2:

• the central and southern portions of Isabela — Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon

• the rest of Quirino

• the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

• Mountain Province

• Ifugao

• Benguet

• the southern portion of Ilocos Sur — Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon

• La Union

• the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro —Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

• the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro — Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera

• Marinduque

• the rest of Quezon

• the rest of Camarines Norte

• Camarines Sur

The following areas were placed under Signal No. 1:

• the rest of Isabela

• Kalinga

• Abra

• the rest of Ilocos Sur

• the rest of Occidental Mindoro

• the rest of Oriental Mindoro

• Romblon

• Albay

• Sorsogon

• Catanduanes

• the central and western portion of Masbate — Mandaon, Balud, Milagros, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, and Burias and Ticao Islands

Warning signals in areas not mentioned had been now taken down with Ulysses moving farther away from the Visayas.

Pagasa said that areas under Signal No. 3 could sustain heavy damage, especially high-risk structures, such as old and dilapidated houses and those made of light materials.

Destructive typhoon-force winds may affect areas under the Signal No. 3, while gale to storm-force winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 2.

Until Thursday noon, heavy to intense and at times torrential rains will prevail over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela.

At the same time, moderate to heavy and at times intense rains will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Albay, Catanduanes, and Burias Island.

Pagasa added that areas in the path of the typhoon could also have widespread disruption of electrical power and communication services.

