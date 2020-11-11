Cebu City’s COVID-19 active cases rise to 185

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City slightly increased to 185 as of November 11, 2020, data from local health officials show.

This after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded 28 new cases on November 11.

It also marked the second consecutive day Cebu City logged a double-digit increase in its number of new COVID-19 patients in a day.

Last November 10, 2020, the regional health office also logged 13 new coronavirus cases from the city.

DOH-7 said a total of 2,517 swab samples were tested from all accredited laboratories in the region for November 11, and 95 of these came out positive for SARS-CoV-2.

SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that causes COVID-19.

Aside from the 28 from Cebu City, the other new infections came from Cebu province (36); Negros Oriental (14); Mandaue City (8); Lapu-Lapu City (6); and Bohol (3).

Only the province of Siquijor, which is currently monitoring only one active case, has no new infections, DOH-7 reported.

All areas in Central Visayas, including Cebu City which was once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak, are placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /rcg

