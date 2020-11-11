Cebu City’s COVID-19 active cases rise to 185
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City slightly increased to 185 as of November 11, 2020, data from local health officials show.
This after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded 28 new cases on November 11.
It also marked the second consecutive day Cebu City logged a double-digit increase in its number of new COVID-19 patients in a day.
Last November 10, 2020, the regional health office also logged 13 new coronavirus cases from the city.
DOH-7 said a total of 2,517 swab samples were tested from all accredited laboratories in the region for November 11, and 95 of these came out positive for SARS-CoV-2.
SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that causes COVID-19.
Aside from the 28 from Cebu City, the other new infections came from Cebu province (36); Negros Oriental (14); Mandaue City (8); Lapu-Lapu City (6); and Bohol (3).
Only the province of Siquijor, which is currently monitoring only one active case, has no new infections, DOH-7 reported.
All areas in Central Visayas, including Cebu City which was once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak, are placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /rcg
RELATED STORY: Entire Cebu remains under MGCQ until Nov. 30
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.