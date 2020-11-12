Minglanilla Police Station temporarily closed after chief tests positive for COVID

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The Minglanilla Police Station is temporarily closed after its station chief tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Police Colonel Alladin Collado, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that the station would continue to be closed until the result of the swab tests of the 30 cops of the station would come out negative.

The policemen are set to to be tested on Thursday, November 12, and results are expected after three days.

In the meantime, Collado said that the public service operations of the station would continue. He said via a phone call that a tent is set up outside the station which will serve as a temporary station.

“Continue pa rin ‘yung public safety services natin, including yung pag process ng clearances,” said Collado.

(Public safety services will continue, including processing of police clearances.)

Collado said that 10 personnel from the CCPO were sent to serve as an augmentation team while personnel from the station were being isolated pending the results of the swab tests.

The station, Collado added, had also been disinfected. The chief of the station is already transferred to the town’s isolation facility.

In a separate interview with some of the personnel isolated inside the office, most of them said they were not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 at the moment.

The town of Minglanilla is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

/bmjo