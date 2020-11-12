‘Ondoy feels’: Flood submerges village in Cainta, Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — A subdivision in Cainta town in Rizal province was submerged in floodwater following heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, triggering memories among residents of Typhoon Ondoy, yet another typhoon that devastated the area 11 years ago.

In photos shared by Joedy Talaran Calixtro on Facebook, the streets in Karangalan Village in Brgy. San Isidro, Cainta could be seen submerged in floodwater up to waist-high.

“Ondoy feels here at Karangalan Village. After so many years we are again experiencing this kind of Flood and still, rain continues,” Calixtro wrote.

“Stay Safe Everyone! Let’s continue praying! God bless us all #RescuePH #LabanPilipinas,” she added.

Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto said he received reports that floodwater in Halang, Brgy. San Isidro and Brgy. San Roque has already subsided “a bit.”

“Just an indication na lumalabas na ang tubig natin sa outfall at nabawasan na ang tubig galing sa mga mataas na lugar,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Lets hope for better weather in the next two hours to give us lead time to bring the roads back to normalcy,” he added.

In September 2009, Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) battered Luzon and dumped a month’s worth of rainfall compressed in just six hours, submerging most parts of greater Metro Manila, including Cainta, underwater.

Ondoy’s death toll rose to 700, with most coming from low-lying villages whose residents had to flee to their rooftops to avoid massive floods that quickly engulfed their houses, sweeping away cars, buildings and even people.

