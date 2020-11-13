WATCH: Marikina houses submerged in floodwater
MANILA, Philippines — Several houses in Marikina City were submerged in floodwater after Typhoon Ulysses brought about heavy overnight rains over the city.
In a video by Radyo INQUIRER, houses near the San Mateo-Batasan bridge could be seen submerged in floodwater.
Vicente Ruiz, who resides near the San Mateo-Batasan bridge, said waters started to rise as early as 3 a.m. Thursday. Floodwater has reached up to neck-high in their area.
“Kaya nga nagsilikas na kami. Hindi kami nakatulog dahil sa lakas ng hangin. Nagsilikasan na kami lahat,” he said.
