WATCH: Marikina houses submerged in floodwater

MANILA, Philippines — Several houses in Marikina City were submerged in floodwater after Typhoon Ulysses brought about heavy overnight rains over the city.

In a video by Radyo INQUIRER, houses near the San Mateo-Batasan bridge could be seen submerged in floodwater.

Vicente Ruiz, who resides near the San Mateo-Batasan bridge, said waters started to rise as early as 3 a.m. Thursday. Floodwater has reached up to neck-high in their area.

“Kaya nga nagsilikas na kami. Hindi kami nakatulog dahil sa lakas ng hangin. Nagsilikasan na kami lahat,” he said.