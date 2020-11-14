Mandaue logs 6 new cases, 4 recoveries on Nov. 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Six new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in Mandaue City on Friday, November 13, 2020.

But the city’s total number of active cases has remained less than 45 in the last few days also because of the continuous reporting of individuals who have already recovered from their infection.

On Friday, the city also logged four recoveries, three of which are from Barangay Subangdaku while one was from Bakilid. On Thursday, the city also logged 12 recoveries and only four new cases, data released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) show.

Mandaue City’s new cases that were reported on Friday comes from Barangays Tipolo – 2, Tingub -2, Umapad – 1, and Banilad – 1. The patients are aged between 16 to 44-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads.

As of Friday, Mandaue City had 44 active cases; 2,236 recoveries; and 167 deaths.