Cebu City still not inclined to allow entry of jeepneys from other LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella remains uninclined to allow the entry of jeepney operators from other local government units (LGUs) as long as the city’s own jeepneys are still not plying the streets.

The mayor said that he had received multiple requests from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) and the Talisay City government to allow the entry of their jeepneys into Cebu City.

However, with the trend of rising cases, the city government is carefully evaluating its steps regarding the return of the jeepneys.

“We have to dwell on the issue of the public utility jeepneys (PUJs) that are allowed to traverse the city streets before we will consider PUJs from other LGUs to enter our city streets,” said the mayor.

One of the primary concerns for the mayor is the health protocols between jeepneys in Cebu City and the jeepneys of other LGUs, which may vary based on the regulation of each city.

The LTFRB-7 recently expressed their desire to allow the entry of the jeepneys to Cebu City to aid the growing need for public transportation as more people go back to work.

Yet even the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force is hesitant to recommend such since the operation of jeepneys in the city has not been ironed out yet.

Councilor James Cuenco, who leads the task force, appealed for a two-week evaluation period for the city’s own jeepneys before the city would allow those from other LGUs to enter.

Labella assured the public, who are still apprehensive of the return of the jeepneys, that it will be gradual and so those from other LGUs would have to wait for the meantime.

“We reserve the right to only allow certain public utility vehicles in our city,” he said.

As for the jeepneys in Cebu City, the task force said the slight delay was caused only by the need for a swab test for all the drivers.

The jeepneys are expected to roll out by the third week of November 2020./dbs