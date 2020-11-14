Quarantine violators will be housed in temporary detention facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) is preparing two barangay gyms, in Labangon and Tejero, as temporary detention facilities for quarantine violators.

According to Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, both Labangon and Tejero have agreed to convert their barangay gyms for violators from the South District and North District, respectively.

“At least we can see that people are getting complacent. But just yesterday afternoon, I have met with ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) in activating Barangay Gyms as holding facilities for quarantine violators.”

“Actually, ni offer and ni sugot na ang Brgy. Labangon and Tejero for us to use their gyms. But we are still in the process of putting up the logistics for this such as the personnel, beds, portalettes, water supply, hygiene kits, etc.,” said Garganera in a statement.

The temporary detention centers will be needed for the intensified operations against quarantine violators by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

On the first day of Oplan Bulabog, a program where police would enter establishments randomly to check the implementation of health protocols, at least 125 individuals were apprehended.

The violators were taken to the Plaza Independencia for processing because the temporary detention facilities are not yet ready.

“For now, sa Plaza lang sa, but we’re working on the holding facilities with the help of the barangays,” said the councilor.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia said that they are willing to host the detention facility because they have a gym that is somewhat isolated from the residences.

This way, the chances of transmission should any of the violators be positive for the virus will be reduced significantly.

“Walay gyoy problema basta makatabang ta sa syudad. (There is no problem as long as we can help the city),” said Buendia.

Once the detention facilities are ready, all quarantine violators will already be detained there for their safety as the facility will have partitioned spaces for each violator. /rcg