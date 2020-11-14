Miss Universe Philippines 2020 calls for fellow Ilonggos to give donations for typhoon victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is spending her 24th birthday away from the glitz and the glamor as she organizes a donation drive for the victims of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

In her Instagram post on Friday, November 13, 2020, the Ilongga beauty queen is rallying to her fellow Illonggos to take action in ways they can.

“Tomorrow will be my 24th birthday but I cannot be fully happy knowing some victims of Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses have nothing to eat or wear,” posted Mateo in her Instagram account.

With this, she is opening all her lines for those who would want to donate alongside her friend Miss Air.

Mateo added that all the donations that will be gathered will be sent over to Metro Manila so they can distribute it to whoever needs the donations the most.

“In the darkest moment, don’t be afraid to be a helping hand to those people who needed it the most,” she added.

This is also Mateo’s homecoming after winning the first Miss Universe Philippines crown last October 25, 2020. /dbs