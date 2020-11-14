Duterte on Sinas mañanita: Kung may kasalanan siya, pardon na siya
MANILA, Philippines — If Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Debold Sinas will be found at fault for the mañanita controversy, he will be “pardoned,” President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech on Saturday.
“Hindi kasalanan ni Sinas na pumunta sila [police]. Hindi naman niya alam. Mañanita nga lang, surprise. Ala nga naman sipain niya doon. […] At kung may kasalanan man siya doon, pardon na siya,” Duterte said in a three-minute televised speech on Saturday.
(Sinas is not at fault for attending the mañanita. He had no clue. It was a surprise. He can’t just kick them out. And if he is at fault, he will be pardoned.)
“Wala akong nakitang kasalanan na masama na may moral implications, na may masamang malisya,” he added.
(I can’t see any issue or moral implications or malice in that mañanita.)
The Chief Executive said Sinas is working hard unlike corrupt officials.
“Maliit na bagay iyon [mañanita] […] diyan ako galit sa corrupt iyong hanggang ngayon nasa labas pa. Si Sinas nagtatrabaho iyan,” said Duterte.
(That Mañanita is a small thing… I am mad at those corrupt officials. Until now they are there. Sinas is working hard.)
Sinas is the 25th chief of the PNP. He became controersial for his mañanita (birthday serenade) last May 8, held at the headquarters of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Taguig City when he was still NCRPO commander. The mañanita reportedly violated health protocols being enforced as part of the strict coronavirus lockdown.
READ: Raps filed vs Sinas, 18 other ‘mañanita’ cops
READ: Duterte appoints Sinas as new PNP chief
Criminal and administrative complaints were filed against Sinas and 18 other police officials before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office following the mañanita.
/MUF
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.