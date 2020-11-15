Mandaue logs 18 new COVID cases on Nov. 14

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded 18 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, November 14, which is more than double of the 6 new cases reported on Friday, November 13.

According to the Mandaue Public Information Office (PIO) in its Facebook page, Saturday’s new cases would bring the active cases in Mandaue City to 62.

The data also showed that a 66-year-old woman, who is from Barangay Maguikay, was the oldest among the new patients while an 18-year-old man from Barangay Alang-alang was the youngest of the new COVID-19 patients.

The Mandaue PIO also showed that Barangays Alang-alang and Tipolo had 3 new cases each; Barangays Labogon, Opao and Subangdaku had 2 each; while Barangays Jagobiao, Pagsabungan, Paknaan, Umapad, Bakilid, and Maguikay had 1 new case on Saturday, November 14.

Aside from the new cases, Mandaue City PIO also said that the recoveries from COVID-19 as of Saturday, November 14, remained at 2236

Meanwhile, personnel from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in the city were set to decontaminate these areas with new COVID-19 cases.

The Mandaue PIO also said that contact tracers had already started contact tracing of the new COVID-19 patients./dbs