Heavy traffic greets motorists in Talisay City this Monday morning
CEBU CITY, Philippines – South Cebu motorists, who are bound for Cebu City, are advised to avoid Natalio Bacalso Avenue for now and to instead look for alternative routes when heading for their destinations.
This, following the early Monday morning congestion along the national highway which was blamed at the reimplementation of stricter border controls in Cebu City.
In Talisay City, slow-moving traffic was experienced around 8 a.m. along N. Bacalso Avenue. The long queue of vehicles can be seen from its Bulacao border to the vicinity of a mall in Barangay Lawaan, the city’s Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) reported.
The distance between the border and the mall is approximately four kilometers.
Last Saturday, November 14, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered the reimplementation of stricter border controls as part of the city’s efforts to address the rising number of coronavirus virus 2019 (COVID-19) here.
READ: Border control in Cebu City to return, Oplan Bulabog underway
Aside from this, Labella also ordered for the reimplementation of the number coding scheme among quarantine pass holders. / dcb
