Border control in Cebu City to return, Oplan Bulabog underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The slight rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City has prompted the city government to implement measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Primarily, the city government plans to place tight border controls back in the entries and exits to the city.

Mayor Edgardo Labella revealed that most of the city’s new cases were transient individuals or workers living in another city within Metro Cebu but working in establishments within Cebu City.

He said that at least two of the 28 recorded cases on November 11, 2020, were actually residents of Lapu-Lapu City. This is not the first time that non-resident workers proved positive for the virus when swabbed in Cebu City.

With this concern, Labella ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to intensify the border controls and check all vehicles and persons entering Cebu City for work and quarantine documents.

“We will strengthen our border control, our border patrol pahingusgan nato pag-ayo aron dili lang bisan kinsa mosulod sa atong syudad (has been strengthened so that not just anyone can enter our city),” said the mayor.

Aside from the border controls, the mayor has given a go signal for the Oplan Bulabog of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to start where establishments will be randomly monitored.

In the program, the police may enter an establishment especially restaurants and stores to check the implementation of their health protocols and ensure that they are compliant.

Should they be found to be in violation of any health protocol, the police may recommend the establishment’s closure to the city government and even file charges for these violations.

Finally, since there is also a trend of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women, Labella has ordered the EOC to convene all birthing centers in the city to discuss health protocols.

“Our EOC has noticed that pregnant women are hesitating to give birth at hospitals for fear of the COVID-19 and because a swab test is a requirement. They are going to birthing centers. We need to remind our birthing centers to observe the minimum health protocols,” said Labella.

The EOC is expecting to meet the birthing centers within the next week to put up stricter measures in their establishments.

Labella said these measures would be one of the immediate ways the city could prevent a further rise in cases, and he appealed to the public to be vigilant and to follow the health protocols for their safety./dbs