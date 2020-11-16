85 PDLs at Mandaue City Jail pass surprise drug test

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – None of the 85 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who are detained at the Mandaue City Jail showed indications of illegal drug use after undergoing a surprise drug test on Monday morning, November 16, 2020.

The urine samples which they submitted to the nurses at the jail facility showed no traces of illegal drugs, BJMP Mandaue CJ-MD said in an advisory that was released early Monday afternoon.

Mandaue City’s Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), which is under the leadership of Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, organized the surprise and random drug testing at the jail’s male and female dormitories as part of this year’s Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week celebration that carried the theme: “Better Knowledge for Better Care.”

/bmjo