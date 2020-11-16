15 new cases, 1 death reported in Tuburan town on Nov. 15

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in the municipality of Tuburan in northwestern Cebu remains high at a total of 41 as of Sunday, November 15, 2020, because of the addition of 15 new cases logged on the same day.

One of the town’s new cases, Patient No. 82, was said to have died while admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, increasing the town’s COVID-related fatalities to two.

An advisory, which the municipal government released Sunday night, said that most of the town’s new cases, whose ages range from 7 to 21-years-old, were direct contacts of patients who continue to recover from their infections. These individuals were swabbed on November 12, 2020, and their test results showed that they also contracted the virus.

“Niadtong adlawng Sabado, Nobyembre 14, 2020 ming gawas ang official result nga nagpositibo sila sa maong sakit,” the town’s advisory reads.

(Last Saturday, November 14, 2020, the official results came out that they are positive of the virus.)

The municipal government said that the affected individuals are now placed under isolation while they continue to conduct contact tracing.

Town officials are also asking their constituents to continue to observe health protocols, which include the need to wear face masks and face shields and observe social distancing to prevent a spread of the infection.

“Padayon kita nga magmabinantayon ug magpabilin sa atong tagsa tagsa ka panimalay kung walay importante nga tuyo sa gawas,” its advisory said.

(Let is all continue to be vigilant and let us remain at home unless to attend to very important concern outside.)

