LTO-7 brings Serbisyong Malasakit on Wheels program to Bogo City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is bringing its services closer to Bogo City residents this week.

The agency’s Serbisyo Malasakit on Wheels will be at the Don Celestino Martinez Sports and Cultural Center starting this Tuesday, November 17, and until Friday, November 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., said an advisory that was posted on the LTO Region VII Facebook page.

LTO-7 is offering the following services:

Student Permit Application

Renewal of Driver’s License

Renewal of Motor Vehicle Registration

Printing of Driver’s License Card with five-year validity

Mobile Private Medical, Drug Testin, and Insurance

Applicants for the issuance of a students’ permit are advised to prepare an original copy of their NSO-issued birth certificate, marriage certificate (for married women), medical certificate, a copy of their theoretical driving certificate, and a fee of P317.63.

Those applying for the renewal of their drivers’ license are asked to prepare the following requirements:

Non-Prof / Prof License

Medical Certificate

Drug Test

A fee of P652.63 will be asked from those applying for advance renewal or those with licenses that are yet to expire. Other applicants will be asked to pay fees ranging from P727.63 ( one day to one year ) to P802.63 ( one year to two years).

On the other hand, the requirements for motor vehicle registration will include a photocopy of OR/CR, insurance, emission testing, and MVIS.

“Fees will be based on what type of vehicle [is] to be registered,” the LTO-7 advisory reads.