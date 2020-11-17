Pope Francis’s IG reportedly liked model’s photo; ‘I was blessed,’ model feels

One model feels she has been “blessed” after the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, reportedly liked her photo on Instagram.

The pope’s official Instagram account @franciscus was shown to have liked a revealing photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garabotto, as per a video screen capture shared on Twitter by Barstool Sports on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“My mom may hate my ass pics but the pope be [double-tapping],” she told Barstool Sports last Saturday.

Though the like is no longer up on the photo, Garabotto still believes she will benefit from some holy approval.

“At least I’m going to heaven,” the model quipped on Twitter.

She shared her own video screen capture of the like on Instagram last Saturday, which was of a photo posted in October where she bared her butt in a skimpy outfit.

“On this very day I was blessed,” she said.

Whether it was a slip of the thumb or not, the pope and the Vatican media have yet to comment on the matter. JB