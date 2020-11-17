No one can stop Harry Styles from wearing a gown on US Vogue’s December cover

Harry Styles is US Vogue’s first-ever male solo cover star in history.

But that’s not the only thing we are smiling about. Here’s the other reason: The singer and actor wore a dress for the magazine’s latest issue!

As the fashion publication made history by featuring the British 26 year-old, the former One Direction pop star also added another highlight to his fruitful career as a solo artist.

While Harry created noise about the December 2020 cover, varied views from fans flood the online world. Is he is really breaking the barriers of toxic masculinity?

The Gucci dress for the cover was Harry’s bold choice together with the magazine’s team, sharing that he does not have to restrict his fashion to the gender norms.

“Now I’ll put something on that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit.”

Harry also made clear about his own rules because aside from the full-length gown seen on the cover, he also posed topless, rocking a kilt-inspired skirt, for the issue.

For the December issue of Vogue, Harry has boldly shared that one can never be overdressed and that there is no such thing as being overdressed.

During the 2019 Met Gala in New York, Harry also wore sheer Gucci, a look that has also drew a lot of attention online and convinced many other male artists to rewrite the rules of men fashion and masculinity.

What do you think about Harry’s bold choices when it comes to fashion?