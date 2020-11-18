In Photos: City Hall sends aid to Brgy Gun-ob fire victims

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Families who lost their homes to a fire that hit Sitio Balanghoy in Barangay Gun-ob on Tuesday morning, November 17, received aid from the Lapu-Lapu City government.

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office, said that the fire displaced 25 families consisting of 120 individuals.

Photos below are courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia and Annabeth Cuizon: