Lapu-Lapu police apprehends 200 individuals for violating health protocols

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Around 200 individuals were apprehended by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, for violating health protocols.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, the LCPO city director, told CDN Digital the city is intensifying its monitoring of the city streets after seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Most of them were not wearing their face masks and violated the curfew ordinance. Majority of them as well are minors,” Banzon said.

Lapu-Lapu is currently under Modified General Community Quarantine, wherein only individuals aged 15 to 65 are allowed out on the streets.

Banzon said that apprehended individuals will be asked to pay a fine of P1,000 or undergo community service.

“But if they cannot pay the fine or fail to undergo community service, we will file appropriate charges against them. We will go to court,” he said.

Based on a bulletin from the health department, the city, as of November 17, has 94 active cases of COVID-19.

Since Saturday, November 14, Lapu-Lapu police has intensified its border checkpoints across the city due to the spike of new cases were recorded. On that day, 30 new cases of the virus was recorded in the city.

Banzon said they are also bolstering their checkpoints in preparation for the upcoming fiesta celebration in honor of Our Lady of the Rule on November 20-21.

It can be recalled that Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan discouraged the entry of visitors from outside Lapu-Lapu during the fiesta period.

