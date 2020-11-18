LTO-7 opens office in Ronda town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has opened an additional satellite office in Cebu Province at Barangay Poblacion, Ronda town, in southwestern Cebu.

The construction of said office only took 20 days and opened its doors on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with the inauguration ceremony led by key officials such as Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Ronda Mayor Terrence Blanco, and LTO 7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.

This is the 15th district office of LTO-7 with the existing 2 extension offices, four licensing centers, three driver’s license renewal offices (DLRO), one e-patrol, and one Malasakit Lounge.

The new Ronda District Office can temporarily accommodate 80-100 persons with the implementation of the health protocols such as social distancing according to its officer-in-charge (OIC) Chief Mhike Jelord Rollo.

Mayor Blanco said that establishing Ronda District Office is a dream come true for his municipality.

The mayor added that the newly opened Ronda District Office is just a temporary office as an official office will be built soon.

Cebu Seventh District Representative Peter John Calderon, who authored Republic Act 11437 an act which establishes the district office of the municipality in Ronda, said that the residents under his district and the neighboring towns and municipalities have no reason not to get a license and to register their motor vehicles.

Governor Garcia who describes LTO 7 regional director Caindec as the “man with the positive change in LTO 7” said that the new building which was built in 20 days proved that no pandemic can stop the developments in the Cebu Province.

“Busa sa paghimo niining LTO, 20 days, salamat kay wa gyud ninyo gigamit nga rason ‘di mi uy kay Covid baya’,” said Governor Garcia.

The Governor also announced that the direction of the Cebu Province is to rebuild the economy amidst the pandemic.

“Panahon na atimanon ta na ang ekonomiya, atimanon ta na ang panginabuhi sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga Sugbuanon.”/rcg