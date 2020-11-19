BFAR-7 burns seized fishery products from China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two confiscated boxes containing allegedly imported fishery products from China without any importation and local transport permits, have been disposed by burning today, November 19, 2020.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) through the Fishery Inspection Quarantine Service disposed the confiscated fishery products at the BFAR-7 office in Cebu City.

In a Facebook post of BFAR-7, the two boxes of processed fishery products arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on November 15 via connecting flight at Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

The fishery products, which weighed at around 53 kilograms, was abandoned and were intercepted by the team from the BFAR-7 – FIQS and the Bureau of Animal Industry on Sunday afternoon.

The procedures on fisheries quarantine at airports are necessary to prevent the entry or spread of foreign pests and diseases of fish and fishery products here in the country./dbs