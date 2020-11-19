BFAR-7 burns seized fishery products from China

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Correspondent/CDN Digital | November 19,2020 - 03:49 PM
A member of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas or BFAR-7 burn the two confiscated boxes of allegedly imported fishery products at the BFAR-7 office. | Photo courtesy of BFAR-7

A member of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) burn the two confiscated boxes of allegedly imported fishery products at the BFAR-7 office. | Photo courtesy of BFAR-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two confiscated boxes containing allegedly imported fishery products from China without any importation and local transport permits, have been disposed by burning today, November 19, 2020.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) through the Fishery Inspection Quarantine Service disposed the confiscated fishery products at the BFAR-7 office in Cebu City.

The two boxes of allegedly imported fishery products from China are being readied for disposal at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visaays (BFAR-7) office. | Photo courtesy of BFAR-7

The two boxes of allegedly imported fishery products from China are being readied for disposal at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visaays (BFAR-7) office. | Photo courtesy of BFAR-7

In a Facebook post of BFAR-7, the two boxes of processed fishery products arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on November 15 via connecting flight at Clark International Airport in Pampanga. 

The fishery products, which weighed at around 53 kilograms, was abandoned and were intercepted by the team from the BFAR-7 – FIQS and the Bureau of Animal Industry on Sunday afternoon. 

The procedures on fisheries quarantine at airports are necessary to prevent the entry or spread of foreign pests and diseases of fish and fishery products here in the country./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.