Heat-related illnesses: What you need to know

Cebu, Philippines–With temperatures soaring, heat-related illnesses are a real danger.

Whether you’re commuting, working outdoors, or enjoying a day at the beach, knowing how to protect yourself from the heat is crucial.

Here’s what you need to know about heat-related illnesses, their symptoms, and how to prevent them.

Common heat-related illnesses

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a result from a loss of water and salt in the body, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It occurs in conditions of extreme heat and excessive sweating without adequate fluid and salt replacement. It occurs when the body is unable to cool itself properly and, if left untreated, can progress to heat stroke.

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, and cool, moist skin.

What to do: Move to a cooler place, hydrate with water or a sports drink, and rest. If symptoms persist, seek medical attention.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness. It occurs when the body’s heat-regulating system is overwhelmed by excessive heat. It is a life-threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention.

Symptoms: High body temperature (above 40°C), confusion, rapid heartbeat, flushed skin, and unconsciousness.

What to do: Call for emergency help immediately. While waiting for medical assistance, move the person to a cooler place, remove excess clothing, and apply cool, damp cloths to the body.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps are the mildest form of heat illness and consist of painful muscle cramps and spasms that occur during or after intense exercise and sweating in high heat.

Symptoms: Muscle pains or spasms, often in the legs or abdomen, usually caused by excessive sweating and loss of electrolytes.

What to do: Stop physical activity, drink fluids with electrolytes, and gently stretch the affected muscles.

Heat-related illnesses: Prevention

Stay hydrated

The Department of Health (DoH) recommended drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty. The health department also suggested avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol, which can dehydrate you.

Dress smart

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to stay cool. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are also helpful when outdoors.

Avoid peak heat hours

The sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If possible, limit strenuous activities during this time.

Heat-related illnesses: When to seek help?

If someone is showing signs of heat-related illnesses, seek medical attention immediately. Delays in treatment can lead to serious complications.

Sources: Johns Hopkins Medicine, DOH