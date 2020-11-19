Mandaue City logs 12 new COVID-19 cases, sees “resurgence” of infections

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases after it logged 12 new infections and one related death of the virus on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The number of active cases in the city, according to the recent data released by the city’s Public Information Office now stands at 80 while the number of recoveries remains at 2,245.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths, on the other hand, rose to 168.

According to the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there are only three barangays who have not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in recent days. These are Barangays Centro, Mantuyong, and Tawason.

In just six days, the active cases in the city rose to 80 from 44 last November 13, 2020, said Julius Ceasar Entise, head of the city’s Contact Tracer Team. Entise said that the resurgence in COVID-19 cases originated from the workplace.

“Nakaingun tang resurgence because days ago amo’ng kaso zero, 1, 2 cases and all of a sudden naa tay 18 cases, 8, 6 cases. Based on the case investigation on the sudden increase we were able to trace this to the workplace,” Entise said.

“In Tipolo for example, there were two cases there coming from the same workplace, at a factory in Subangdaku, we’re able to trace more than 50 possible contacts and they are being tested as we speak,” he said.

The city’s Contact Tracer Team is working hand in hand with business establishments and the Business Processing Licensing Office (BPLO) to ensure that minimum health standards are being followed in the workplace. /rcg