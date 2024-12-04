CESAFI HS Finals: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles draw first blood over USJ-R Baby Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles showcased their championship pedigree by defeating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 65-45, in Game 1 of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Best-of-Three Finals on Wednesday, December 4, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Alden Paul Cainglet delivered a stellar performance, leading the Magis Eagles with a game-high 19 points, along with three rebounds and two steals. His brilliance shone brightest in the final quarter, where he sank three consecutive triples to extend the Magis Eagles’ lead to a game-high 23 points, 61-38, effectively sealing the victory.

Supporting Cainglet’s offensive burst, Froilan Maglasang recorded a solid double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Jelo Mar Rota contributed 11 points to the Magis Eagles’ balanced attack.

This commanding win allowed the Magis Eagles to exact revenge on the Baby Jaguars, who had handed them a defeat in their season opener back in September.

Earlier in the game, the Baby Jaguars mounted a spirited comeback in the first half, cutting a 16-point deficit (8-24) to just two points (32-34).

Despite a valiant effort from USJ-R, led by J. Lord Pepito’s 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one block, the top-seeded Baby Jaguars ultimately fell short.

The Baby Jaguars still have an opportunity to even the series and force a decisive Game 3. Game 2 is set for Friday, December 6, at 6:00 PM, again at the Cebu Coliseum.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP