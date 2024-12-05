Daily Gospel, December 5

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 5, 2024, which is the Thursday of the first week of Advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 7, 21.24-27.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.

Everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock.

The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. But it did not collapse; it had been set solidly on rock.

And everyone who listens to these words of mine but does not act on them will be like a fool who built his house on sand.

The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. And it collapsed and was completely ruined.”

Source: Dailygospel.org