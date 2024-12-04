Cebu netizens see streaks of light as rocket debris burn in sky

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On the midnight of December 4, 2024, Filipino netizens, especially Cebuanos, were left in awe as they gazed at streaks of light streaking across the sky. The unusual event quickly sparked a flurry of speculation online, with many wondering if it was a meteor shower or something more mysterious.

As excitement spread, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) stepped in to clarify the source of the phenomenon. It confirmed that the glowing lights were debris from China’s Long March 3B rocket, launched earlier in the evening. The rocket’s expected debris fell within the identified drop zones, which were approximately 112 nautical miles from Rozul Reef and 151 nautical miles from Busuanga, Palawan.

“The Long March 3B rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, at around 1:55 PM PhST on 03 December 2024,” it said on their official website.

While the sight was an awe-inspiring spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it, PhilSA urges the public to notify local authorities if they spot any suspected debris. It also advises against handling or approaching these materials, as they may contain dangerous remnants, including toxic rocket fuel.

The event also served as a reminder of the growing interest in space exploration, the impacts of rocket launches on the Earth’s atmosphere, and space debris management.

The dazzling streaks, visible from different parts of the country, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao, have sparked conversations about space activity. For many, it was a rare, unforgettable moment that connected them to the broader happenings in space, far beyond our planet.

