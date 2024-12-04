Jam Villanueva gi bisto ang kuno’y relasyon nila Anthony Jennings ug Maris Racal 

Gi bisto sa non-showbiz ex ni Anthony Jennings nga si Jam Villanueva ang tinuod nga rason sa ilang panagbulag.

Sa Martes sa gabii, Disyembre 3, Gikurat ni Jam ang social media human nag share kini sa Instagram sa iyang “side of the story,” kalakip ang mga screenshots ng conversation ni Anthony ug ni Maris Racal.

Matod ni Jam, “I’ve been trying to hold myself together through everything that’s been happening. But after hearing all the things being said about me-about my character, my intentions, and even my family-I can’t stay silent any longer.

“It’s been deeply painful, and I know it’s no longer just about me. It’s about protecting the people l love most, and I can’t allow them to be dragged into this.”

Matud pa ni Jam, gusto niya ipagawas ang tinuod dili tungod kay suko siya, kon dili gusto lang niya na ma limpyu iyang ngalan, hilabi na tungod daghan and ga bash niya.

READ MORE:

Cheating…

“I’m sharing this because I need to set the record straight-not to create more drama, but because I deserve to be heard, just like anyone else.

This has been a journey of pain, growth, self-discovery, and healing.

“No one truly knows what happens behind closed doors, but I’ve learned the hard way that speaking up isn’t weakness-it’s strength, and I’ve learned that choosing peace sometimes means reclaiming your voice,” ingon ni Jam.

Human niini, nagpagawas si Jam sa mga screenshots sa mga conversations ni Maris ug Anthony.

Nagsugod daw ang tanan na kuno gusto lang ni Anthony na “pakisamahan” si Maris tungod duna ni siyay personal nga problema og dili siya ganahan na maapektohan ilang trabaho.

Magkauban si Maris og Anthony sa trabaho sa usa ka salida.

Gigamit daw ni Anthony ang “method acting” aron kuno mas nindot ilang mga eksena.

Adunay part sa screenshots kung asa nag-text si Maris nga “it was hot” kang Anthony, nga nag describe kuno sa ilang pag-make out sa CR human sa usa ka party.

Aduna pai lain nga mga exchanges nila Maris ug Anthony, nga gani ang isa duna pay pa-“i love you.”

Sa una pa daw nagduda si Jam nga naay di maayong ginabuhat ang duha pero ni pili siya nga sabton nalang angay pagpakita og suporta og pagrespeto sa trabaho sa duha.

“When Maris came into the picture, l was genuinely happy for you both. I even chose to be supportive, despite the red flags I couldn’t ignore. I respected your craft. I believed in you both. But betrayal like this cuts deep.

“This is my truth, and sharing it is my way of moving forward-not with anger, but with strength, hope, and the belief that better days are ahead.”

Ang mas nakapadugmok pa sa kasingkasing ni Jam mao nga naningkamot sila nga maayo ang ilang relasyon ug gihatagan siya og reassurance ni Anthony, apan padayon gihapon diay ang ginabuhat nila ni Maris bisan pa sa saad ni Anthony nga undangon na kini kung unsa man ang naa kanila.

Gipakita usab ni Jam ang litrato nga kuha samtang naglingkod ang duha sa eroplano pabalik sa Maynila gikan sa Italy nga daw naghalok.

Mao kini ang nakadugmok sa kasingkasing ni Jam, kay sa wala pa niya kini madiskubre, miuli pa si Anthony kaniya ug gikuyogan niya sa ospital para magpa MRI.

“For nearly 7 years I’m so grateful for you being my rock, my bestfriend, and most especially my partner.

The memories we’ve shared over those years are the ones I will always treasure and remember. I know I’ve loved you enough to make you feel that way, and I could never think of anyone who would make me feel the way you do. You’re my first in so many things, and I’m glad I got to experience them with you,” mensahe ni Jam kang Anthony.

“I know we’ve had our ups and downs, but I also know how much you’ve taught me through it all. Thank you for being there for me through the hardest times in life. You’ve brought a life into mine that I never thought I could have, and for that, I’ll always be grateful.

“Happiness was all I ever wanted for you, in our years of living together. I never imagined l’d have to let you go, but I did-so you could grow and find happiness on your own.”