Labella: RT PCR not needed for certain LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The results for a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain (RT-PCR) test for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will no longer be required for residents of certain local government units (LGUs) outside of Cebu who want to enter Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella told CDN Digital in a phone interview that he met with representatives from shipping lines and airlines to discuss the requirements for entry to Cebu City and how they would implement the Executive Order No. 105 and 105-A.

One of the concerns of these travel companies is that some local government units do not have the capability to conduct RT-PCR tests either due to the lack of an accredited laboratory or the lack of publicly funded laboratories in their locality.

“These are just a few LGUs, it’s not that many. For LGUs that have laboratories, the RT-PCR will still be required. The EO is not suspended, we are just giving due considerations,” said the mayor.

With this, Labella said the city has agreed to allow considerations for these passengers since it will be impossible for them to acquire an RT-PCR.

Instead, the city will be making guidelines for these passengers so they may instead take the swab test in Cebu City.

It is not yet clear if they will be quarantined while awaiting the results.

The mayor urged travelers to wait for the final announcements of the city for the updated requirements since they are still ironing out the details for such.

It can be remembered that due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases, the city government put up additional requirements for individuals trying to enter the city from outside of Cebu.

Travelers will generally need RT-PCR results and other travel documents. /rcg