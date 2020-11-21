BADAC focal persons, pastors get early Christmas gift from Mandaue City gov’t

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- The focal persons of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) and 10 pastors received on Friday, November 20, cash gifts ranging from P10, 000 to P40, 000 as early Christmas gifts from the Mandaue City government.

Focal persons coming from the city’s 27 barangays received checks worth P40, 000 from Mayor Jonas Cortes while the pastors each got P10, 000 during the culmination of the city’s Drug Abuse Prevention and Control (DAPC) Week celebration that was held at the City Hall’s session hall.

The City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) allocated a total of P1.180 million for the release of the cash incentives this year.

“Pasko gyud ron nila. Sayo kaayo ang pasko ron’g Nobiyembre pero ato sad huna-hunaon nga daghan sad ni sila og trabaho,” said Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Cadac focal person.

(It is indeed a Merry Christmas for them. This is an early Christmas gift released in November which they deserve also because of the volume of work that they do.)

The cash represents the monthly allowances of the BADAC’s focal person computed at P4,00 per month and for a period of 10 months. Focal persons are appointed by the barangay councils to plan their anti-drug activities and submit their plans and accomplishment reports to CADAC.

Pastors, on the other hand, get allowances of P1, 000 per month computed for a period of 10 months. They are tasked to give spiritual counseling to the barangay’s anti-drug warriors.

The release of City Hall allowances to BADAC focal persons and pastors was done for the first time this year. Its released was agreed during a strategic planning which CADAC had in 2019.

Soon-Ruiz said that the release of the allowances was delayed as a result of the pandemic. She said that its computation was also made to cover only 10 months instead of 12 months because the months of April and May, when the city was still placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), was not included in its computation. / dcb