Palma to devotees: Renew devotion to Virgen dela Regla 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the public to renew their devotion to the Virgen dela Regla, despite the pandemic that the country is facing right now due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Palma celebrated the pontifical Mass on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, for the fiesta celebration of the image at the Nuesta Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that the public should be thankful to Mary for she is the bearer of the Santo Niño who is the savior of our sins.

Aside from this, Palma also asked the devotees to thank their mothers for the unconditional love that they had shown us, just like how Mary loved her son, Jesus Christ.

“Ang akong punto, salamat sa hiniusa natong mga inahan, inahan sa yuta. Pero, kang Mama Mary makita nato ang atong langitnong inahan,” Palma said.

(My point is we collectively thank our mothers, mothers here on earth. But for Mama Mary we see our heavenly mother.)

This year, the celebration of the fiesta celebration of the Virgen dela Regla, has the theme: “Maria Birhen sa Regla, among paglaom ug malig-ong dalangpanan sa kanunay ilabi na niining panahon sa pandemya.” (Mary, Virgin of the Rule, our hope and strong haven for help in this time of the pandemic)

Due to this, Palma encourages the public to always pray, safeguard, and share.

He said that the public should not stop praying that the world would be safe and free from the COVID-19.

We also need to safeguard ourselves from the virus, by following the health and safety protocols that were implemented by the government, such as the wearing of a face mask and face shield, and the observance of the social distancing.

Palma also encouraged the public to share or partake in any activities, especially in helping those who would be in need and the victims of calamities.

“We can survive (this pandemic) and eventually, we can revive,” he added./dbs