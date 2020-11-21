1 killed, 3 wounded in early morning ambush in Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Badian Police are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the suspects and determine the motive behind the ambush of four individuals onboard a tricycle along Barangay Basak, Badian, Cebu at past 5 a.m., this Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The ambush incident resulted in the death of one of the four victims while the others suffered injuries and are currently recovering in a hospital.

Police Lieutenant Alexis Tangub, commander of the Badian Police Station identified the fatality as Arlene Buenafe, 31, who sustained a gunshot wound to her chest. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Buenafe, according to Tangub was the house helper of one of the victims identified as Lolita Yong, 55 who was hit on her shoulder.

Tangub said that the driver of the tricycle, Gilbert Jorolan, 59, and his house helper, a 16-year-old boy were also wounded.

Initial investigation revealed that the four were on their way to have their morning jog in an uphill area of the town when the still unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle fired shots at them.

“Group of friends ni sila nga mag jog kay routine nila every morning dayun all of a sudden kalit lang naay namusil padung sila sa area,” said Tangub.

Tangub said the victims could not recall having a conflict with anyone.

“We could not yet determine the exact motive amoa pa gin follow up,” said Tangub.

As of this time, Tangub said that their investigators are still in the process of collating closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby establishments during the time of the incident. /rcg