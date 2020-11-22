Mandaue active cases now at 86

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City is now at 86 after the city logged five new infections on Saturday, November 21.

It only had one recovery, MC2426 from Barangay Tabok, on the same day.

The city’s new cases are from Barangays Cambaro – 2, Canduman – 1, Maguikay – 1, and Tawason -1. The patients are aged between 26 to 57-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s Public Information Office said in an advisory.

As of Saturday, Mandaue City logged a total of 86 active cases; 2,247 recoveries; and 169 deaths.

The city’s active cases already dropped to less than 50 early this month, but it again increased and now totals to more than 80.