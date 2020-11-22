To men or the male population, it is okay to be…

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Men have been perceived to be brave, strong, and masculine.

That at times when we see a man breakdown we then associate it for them being weak— and what’s wrong with that?

Men are human beings too, they too feel hurt, tired, and loved.

For men, it is okay to..

CRY— crying does not necessarily mean you are weak and that you are gay for being so emotional. Crying helps in any way, let men cry when they feel to and stop making it look like it is a crime for men to cry.

DRESS THE WAY THEY WANT— yes, some may not like sneakers and prefer loafers, that does not mean he is not a man. Men can dress the way they want to dress, if he likes pink, let that be if he does not like contact sports he is still a man.

SAY NO TO A FIGHT— picking a fight will not make you the man you want to be. It will make you feel like violence is the answer. If a man walks away from a fight, that means he knows what is right from wrong, that right there is the manliest thing a man can do.

SENSITIVE— most of the time we associate sensitivity to women, and disregarding the emotions of the man. That should not be the case. They too should be allowed to be heard and understood.

ASK FOR HELP— if the going gets rough, men usually try and fix things themselves that sometimes lead to frustrations and irregularities in their day-to-day life. Asking for help is not a sign of meekness, but rather a sign of humility and eagerness for one to learn and be better.

Men are strong, but sometimes we let their strong facade take over us and not try and understand their side.

Men and women are born to co-exist, let’s meet each other halfway to live our lives to the fullest. /dbs