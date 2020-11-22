A devotee’s ‘panaad’ amidst the pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A devotee’s “panaad” can’t be hindered by the ongoing pandemic.

Regen Fontanoza, 30, a devotee of the Nuestra Señora dela Regla (Our Lady of the Rule), did not let the pandemic stop her from fulfilling her promise to the Our Lady of the Rule to share her blessing to those around her parish during her fiesta celebration.

For 11 years now, Fontanoza has been feeding the people around the parish as her way of thanking Nuestra Señora dela Regla for all her intercessions— especially for giving her a beautiful family.

Read: Palma to devotees: Renew devotion to Virgen dela Regla

“I choose this because Birhen sa Regla is close to my heart, she helped and answered my prayer. From when I was still single and now that I am married with a child. So thankful for the intercessions of Mama Mary. She hears our prayers,” she said.

Fontanoza who is from Lapu-Lapu is now working as a sales account manager in one of the resorts in Mactan and a businesswoman.

Every year she makes it a point to prepare 100 packed meals to be shared with the people around the parish.

This year may have been a difficult year for everyone, but for coming this far this year, Fontanoza says she owes her family’s safety to the Nuestra Señora dela Regla (Our Lady of the Rule), and this is her way of saying thank you to her constant protector. /dbs