Reports: Ibaka agrees to join Clippers on two-year deal

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with free agent Serge Ibaka, multiple outlets reported late Saturday night.

Ibaka, 31, spent the past four seasons in Toronto and is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 15.4 points in the COVID-shortened season.

Ibaka has averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 808 career games (646 starts) with the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder (2009-16). He had a 56-game stint in Orlando in 2016-17 before getting traded to the Raptors.

Ibaka was drafted in the first round of the 2008 draft by the then-Seattle SuperSonics. Ibaka played in Spain in 2008-09.

The Clippers lost Montrezl Harrell in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.

–Field Level Media