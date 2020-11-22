Carcar lays down rules for celebrating city’s fiesta

CARCAR CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Carcar in the southern part of Cebu will allow devotees from other local government units (LGUs), who will be visiting the city during the fiesta celebration of its patron saint, St. Catherine of Alexandria, from November 24-25, 2020.

In her executive order (EO) No. 101 series of 2020, Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura allows visitors during the fiesta, but only if they can present health certificates issued by their respective LGU health centers.

This is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The health certificates are inspected at the border checkpoint, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), barangay tanods, and officials.

The EO has also officially announced the cancellation of the Kabkaban Festival to avoid non-essential gatherings.

It also said that this year’s fiesta celebration of the city would only be limited to religious activities while participants would only be allowed up to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity.

“Foot procession is not allowed. As such, the holding of procession of the image of the saints may be allowed but only onboard vehicles,” the EO stated.

The EO also prohibits kissing, wiping the image with a handkerchief, touching the image, and other similar acts of veneration to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Videoke, drinking of alcoholic beverages in public view shall be prohibited during the fiesta celebration,” the EO also said./dbs