In Photos: Gwen reopens tourism activities in Malapascua Island

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 23,2020 - 08:55 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia led the reopening of tourism activities in Malapascua Island that is part of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu on Sunday, November 22.

She also inaugurated the new covered court in Barangay Logon, the new Philippine National Police (PNP) outpost on the island, and its multi-purpose hall during her visit.

Photos below are courtesy of Sugbu News, the Capitol’s media arm: