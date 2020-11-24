Amihan to bring cool mornings in Luzon, Visayas — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan is currently affecting the weather in Luzon and Visayas, while the tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.
According to Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza, these are the only weather systems that will prevail in the country as of now as there is no low pressure area (LPA) currently being monitored by Pagasa.
“Sa kasakuluyan ay wala tayong binabantayang anumang sama ng panahon sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” Mendoza said in a weather forecast issued by Pagasa at 4 a.m.
(Currently there is no weather disturbance within or near PAR that is currently being monitored by Pagasa.)
“Ang nakakaapekto sa atin ay itong northeast monsoon o amihan at ito ay nakakaapekto na sa Luzon at Kabisayaan. Medyo malamig ang ating umaga na mararamdaman natin sa ngayon. Ang tail-end of a cold front ay nakakaapekto naman sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao,” he added.
(What affects the country is the northeast monsoon or amihan and this affects the weather in Luzon and Visayas. We will have a slightly cold weather in the morning. The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.)
Specifically, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm in Davao Region and Caraga.
Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa’s forecast.
The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will bring cloudy skies with rains in Eastern Visayas, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 14 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
